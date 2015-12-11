HONG KONG, Dec 11 (IFR) - Asian credits widened today in quiet trading, with Fosun's US dollar bonds selling off on the news that its chairman has gone missing.

"The market had another quiet day as most investors were on the sidelines towards year-end. Chinese names came under pressure as a weaker renminbi rekindled concerns about the Chinese economy," said a Hong Kong-based investment grade trader.

Onshore renminbi slipped to 6.4520 to the dollar in late morning trade on Friday, its lowest level in nearly four and half years. The offshore CNH was trading 1.12 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.518 per dollar.

In the high-yield sector, property names were firmer while industry names were weaker.

Fosun International's 6.875% 2017 US dollar bonds were quoted at 93.51/94.995 according to Tradeweb, against 104 yesterday. Domestic online publication Caixin reported late Thursday that Fosun Group had been unable to reach Guo Guangchang, founder and chairman of the company, since noon local time yesterday.

"Unlike state-owned Chinese companies whose top managers are just agents of the party, for a privately-owned company, the founder is the key figure. Investors are worried that any negative news about Guo Guangchang might cause severe financing problems for the privately-owned company," said a high-yield bond trader.

Onshore bond traders said that one of Fosun's onshore bonds traded in the domestic stock exchange market fell around 3%.

The iTraxx Asia IG ex-Japan was quoted 3bp wider at 138.50/140.50. Petronas Capital 3.125% US dollar bonds were quoted at 98.59/99.24.