HONG KONG, Dec 11 (IFR) - Asian credits widened today in
quiet trading, with Fosun's US dollar bonds selling off on the
news that its chairman has gone missing.
"The market had another quiet day as most investors were on
the sidelines towards year-end. Chinese names came under
pressure as a weaker renminbi rekindled concerns about the
Chinese economy," said a Hong Kong-based investment grade
trader.
Onshore renminbi slipped to 6.4520 to the dollar in late
morning trade on Friday, its lowest level in nearly four and
half years. The offshore CNH was trading 1.12 percent weaker
than the onshore spot at 6.518 per dollar.
In the high-yield sector, property names were firmer while
industry names were weaker.
Fosun International's 6.875% 2017 US dollar bonds were
quoted at 93.51/94.995 according to Tradeweb, against 104
yesterday. Domestic online publication Caixin reported late
Thursday that Fosun Group had been unable to reach Guo
Guangchang, founder and chairman of the company, since noon
local time yesterday.
"Unlike state-owned Chinese companies whose top managers are
just agents of the party, for a privately-owned company, the
founder is the key figure. Investors are worried that any
negative news about Guo Guangchang might cause severe financing
problems for the privately-owned company," said a high-yield
bond trader.
Onshore bond traders said that one of Fosun's onshore bonds
traded in the domestic stock exchange market fell around 3%.
The iTraxx Asia IG ex-Japan was quoted 3bp wider at
138.50/140.50. Petronas Capital 3.125% US dollar bonds were
quoted at 98.59/99.24.