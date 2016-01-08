HONG KONG, Jan 8 (IFR) - A rebound in stock markets and a stronger renminbi restored some of the confidence lost in Asian credit this week when plummeting Chinese A-shares prompted global financial markets to sink.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen indexes were 1.98% and 2.0% higher by Friday afternoon after China scrapped its circuit-breaker system. The Hang Seng rose 1.2%.

Investors were also relieved to see the PBoC set a firmer midpoint for the renminbi for the first time so far this year.

Chinese IG credits tightened 2bp-3bp from yesterday's wides, said a Singapore-based trader.

Swire Properties, whose new bonds were cited at T+153bp/T+151bp yesterday when Chinese stocks halted trade for a second time this week, settled back near re-offer at T+149bp/147bp.

"The jump in Chinese equities squeezed out some shorts," said the trader. "There's more buying than selling today."

But the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan index was 3bp wider at 145bp/147bp, suggesting investors were still wary of more shocks from volatile equity markets.

China CDS weakened 2bp, while Korea CDS was the widest of the sovereign pack at 6bp. Malaysia was 5bp wider.

A weak spot in Asian credit was Noble Group, whose bonds were hit after the company was downgraded to junk by S&P.

Noble's January 2020 bonds now trade at 52.005/55.00 after dropping 12 points in the last day. The yield is now 26.939%, according to Tradeweb.

Its 2018s fell about 10 points in the last 24 hours to 55.578/57.72. The slide has pushed the yield to 33.98%.

Noble also has perpetual bonds of US$400m issued in June 2014 that fell about 8 points to yield 42.27%.

(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)