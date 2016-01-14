SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (IFR) - A slide in crude oil prices to a new 12-year low saw Asian credits gap out in the morning with credit spreads some 7bp-8bp wider and high-grade cash bonds widening 5bp.

Brent crude prices fell 0.2% to US$30.55 a barrel, causing a knee-jerk reaction in regional equity and credit markets. But Asian credits started to stabilise in early afternoon, recouping initial losses.

The iTraxx Asia IG index trimmed losses to 151bp-153bp in the afternoon, about 5bp wider on the day. Indonesia's 5-year CDS pushed out 10bp to 250bp after reports of bomb blasts in Jakarta.

The soft sentiment in the market dented performances of newly priced bonds.

Exim India's 2021s were quoted at 172bp/169bp over US Treasuries, about 5bp wider from reoffer spread of 165bp.

Woori Bank's 2021s enjoyed better bidding support with indications at 112bp/110bp, still inside 112.5bp reoffer price. Ping An's 2021s were quoted at 147bp/142bp and 2019s were at 137bp/133bp.

Shanshui's 2020s were still indicated at 81.00/83.50, despite an ongoing buyback tender at 101.

