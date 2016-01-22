HONG KONG, Jan 22 (IFR) - Chinese mining companies dropped
in secondary trade after Moody's placed four of them and their
rated subsidiaries on review for a downgrade.
Baosteel Financing 2015 Pty, one of four named in the
ratings report, saw its 3.875% 2020s widen by more than 10bp to
a T+220bp bid, according to Tradeweb.
China Minmetals Corp, which was also singled out by Moody's
along with Yanzhou Coal Mining and Yancoal International
Trading, dropped by more than a third of a point on both its
2020s and 2025s.
The negative rating review is based on concerns that the
troubled industry is going through a fundamental shift that will
place a lot of stress on mining companies, the rating agency
said today.
The rest of Asian credit was in a better position as it
dusted off this week's brutal losses after hints of more ECB
monetary easing and a rally in oil prices drove a rebound in
regional equities.
Hong Kong and Chinese senior bank paper, which lost ground
during a broad sell-off on Wednesday, recovered a few basis
points, while Indonesian Double B rated names such as Tower
Bersama and Bumi Serpong also rebounded.
US crude oil extended a rally overnight, rising above the
US$30 mark, recovering from levels it reached this week that
were the lowest since 2003.
Chinese A-shares, which have been a main driver of equity
weakness, were also more than 1.0% higher.
Asian investment-grade CDS continued to tighten from the
high of 159bp reached on Wednesday to settle at 151bp/153bp.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)