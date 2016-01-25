HONG KONG, Jan 25 (IFR) - Future Land Development Holding's bonds sharply rebounded on Monday, recovering early morning losses following reports that the company's chairman was being investigated for personal reasons.

Future Land's 6.25% 2017s tumbled more than 3 points this morning to 90.50, but have mostly regained ground by this afternoon. The 10.25% 2019s jumped from around 89 cents to the dollar to 99.525, according to Tradeweb.

The bonds are rated B1/B+ by Moody's and S&P.

Hong Kong-listed Future Land Development Holding's shares, which dropped 14% this morning to the lowest level since July after resuming trade, have also recouped losses and are now 4% lower.

The shares were suspended on Friday after the company announced in a filing that Wang Zhenhua, who is also the company's executive director and ultimate controlling shareholder, was currently being questioned by the Commission on Discipline Inspection of Wujin district in Changzhou for matters unrelated to the company.

The company's board does not expect the investigation to have an impact on its operations, said the filing.

The rest of Asian credit started with a bang after an extended improvement from last week's sell-off drove China IG as much as 4bp tighter and Indian bank spreads 3bp inside Friday's close.

But those gains softened by this afternoon after oil prices started to dip.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan CDS index was 1bp tighter to 150bp/1502bp, thanks to a recovery in sovereign CDS names such as Malaysia and Indonesia which tightened 4bp and 2bp respectively.

Overall, risk appetite was on a better footing. Asian stocks were trading in the green, with Chinese A-shares more than 0.5% higher.

(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)