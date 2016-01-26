SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (IFR) - Another weak day in credit kept
the offshore market closed, as the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx
investment-grade index widened 3bp to 158bp/160bp.
Greater China equity markets had another day to forget, with
the Shanghai index down 6% at time of writing and the Hang Seng
more than 2% lower.
Sovereign CDS for South Korea and the Philippines were the
biggest movers today, widening 7bp and 6bp, respectively.
Australia was unchanged as Australia Day brought activity
there to a halt, while the Japanese iTraxx conversely tightened
2bp to 76.25bp/79.25bp.
Asian credit moved out 7bp last week, putting it 25bp wider
year to date, with Indian credits the worst performers at
50-60bp wider.
One analyst noted that Asia-focused credit funds were
holding large levels of cash, meaning, even if their clients
exited, the funds would not need to liquidate their holdings to
repay them.
Coupons and redemptions are expected to total US$75bn this
year, which will provide some support to secondary prices,
especially if primary issuance continues at the subdued rate
seen so far.
There was a continued sell-off in Future Land Development
Holdings' dollar. Its 2017s lost more than a point today and
were bid at 92.6, nearly three points lower than Monday morning.
Its 2019s fell three-quarters of a point to 97.0, having
been bid as high as 99.5 on Monday.
Moody's yesterday lowered the outlook to negative on its B1
rating for Future Land's senior unsecured bonds, after the
developer announced that the authorities in Changzhou were
investigating its chairman, Wang Zhenhua.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)