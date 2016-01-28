HONG KONG, Jan 28 (IFR) - Asian credits tightened today on
improved sentiment as investors tried to make sense of the US
Federal Reserve's overnight statement.
Most regional stocks posted slight gains although Chinese
equities slumped with the Shanghai Composite Index falling
almost 3%.
"US dollar credits generally tightened by 3bp-4bp today on
supportive sentiment," said a credit trader based in Hong Kong.
The Asia iTraxx ex-Japan quoted 2.6bp tighter at
152.67/154.67.
"The probability of a Fed rate hike in March seems to be
smaller as some participants now hope the Fed to postpone rate
rises amid global market volatility," the trader said.
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties' US dollar bonds rallied
after a recent sell-off on a negative rating outlook assigned by
Standard & Poor's.
Last Friday, S&P cut its long-term credit outlook on Dalian
Wanda to "negative", after the developer forecast a 39% drop in
property sales this year.
Wanda's US dollar 2018s tightened 29bp to a yield of 4.75%
after reaching as high as 5.04% after the downgrade.
China Development Bank's reopening of US dollar and euro
tranchers were well supported in secondary trading, with the US
dollar tranche 3bp-4bp tighter and the euro tranche 1bp-2bp
tighter, according to traders.
The lender raised US$1bn from its existing 2.5% 2020 bonds
and 1bn from its 0.875% 2018 notes. The offer price of US
Treasuries plus 85bp was flat to the existing US dollar notes,
as was the MS+75bp offered on the euro tranche.
