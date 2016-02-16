HONG KONG, Feb 16 (IFR) - Asian markets roared back to life
on Tuesday with traders and bankers hoping it will lead to a
more stable week.
Stocks across the region were substantially higher, as
Chinese equities showed the way. Shanghai and Shenzhen were up
3.3% and 4.1%, respectively, while MSCI's all shares
Asia-Pacific ex-Japan was up 2.3%.
The Nikkei was up only 0.2% after rising as much as 7% on
Monday.
Credit markets also had a positive session as traders took
heart from more stable equity markets and a gradual rise in
commodity prices.
Brent Crude was trading 3.92% higher at $34.70 and the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade was quoted 8bp tighter at
162.25/164.25.
Traders said investment-grade names were mostly tighter, but
oil-and-gas credits tightened as much as 15bp, while technology
names, which had outperformed in earlier weeks, were only about
2bp tighter. CNOOC's 2025s were quoted as much as 13bp tighter.
"It was a fairly decent session," said an IG bonds trader
based in Singapore. "It's been volatile, but the last two days
with China strong has helped.
Some clients are taking some confidence in that, but a lot
will depend on what happens in the U.S. today."
Wall Street was closed on Monday for the Presidents' Day
holiday.
Despite the positive session, it was anything but for Hong
Kong construction company Hsin Chong's 2019 bonds. The notes
lost more than 10 points to 87.780, according to Tradeweb.
The bonds were issued on January 15 and raised $150 million
after being priced at 8.5%. The order book statistics and
allocation were not made public.
Traders said they were unsure why the bonds were selling
off, but suggested it could have something to do with it being a
small illiquid security owned mainly by private-bank funds and
high-net-worth individuals.
