HONG KONG, Feb 16 (IFR) - Asian markets roared back to life on Tuesday with traders and bankers hoping it will lead to a more stable week.

Stocks across the region were substantially higher, as Chinese equities showed the way. Shanghai and Shenzhen were up 3.3% and 4.1%, respectively, while MSCI's all shares Asia-Pacific ex-Japan was up 2.3%.

The Nikkei was up only 0.2% after rising as much as 7% on Monday.

Credit markets also had a positive session as traders took heart from more stable equity markets and a gradual rise in commodity prices.

Brent Crude was trading 3.92% higher at $34.70 and the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade was quoted 8bp tighter at 162.25/164.25.

Traders said investment-grade names were mostly tighter, but oil-and-gas credits tightened as much as 15bp, while technology names, which had outperformed in earlier weeks, were only about 2bp tighter. CNOOC's 2025s were quoted as much as 13bp tighter.

"It was a fairly decent session," said an IG bonds trader based in Singapore. "It's been volatile, but the last two days with China strong has helped.

Some clients are taking some confidence in that, but a lot will depend on what happens in the U.S. today."

Wall Street was closed on Monday for the Presidents' Day holiday.

Despite the positive session, it was anything but for Hong Kong construction company Hsin Chong's 2019 bonds. The notes lost more than 10 points to 87.780, according to Tradeweb.

The bonds were issued on January 15 and raised $150 million after being priced at 8.5%. The order book statistics and allocation were not made public.

Traders said they were unsure why the bonds were selling off, but suggested it could have something to do with it being a small illiquid security owned mainly by private-bank funds and high-net-worth individuals.

