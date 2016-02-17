HONG KONG, Feb 17 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were stable
today on improved sentiment, but Hong Kong construction company
Hsin Chong's US dollar bonds sank amid rumours that two
relationship banks were contemplating removing credit lines.
"The market continued to recover today as overall sentiment
has improved on signs of stabilising renminbi and higher oil
prices," said a Hong Kong-based investment-grade trader.
"Relatively speaking, investors were in favour of long-dated
bonds today, but prices were little changed."
China stocks extended gains today on economic stimulus hopes
as the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1%, but Hong Kong's Hang
Seng index fell 1.03%.
Bids on Hsin Chong's US$150m 2019 bonds fell from 98.155 to
84.53. The 2018s fell to 84.53 from 99.550 even though the
company rejected suggestions it had problems with relationship
banks.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan IG index was quoted 0.2bp tighter
at 166.17/168.17. China Energy Reserve and Chemicals Group
6.125% 2019 notes were quoted at 101.03/101.495. CNOOC
1.125%2016 were quoted at 99.988/100.016.
(ina.zhou@thomsonreuters.com)