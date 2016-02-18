SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (IFR) - Asian credit markets gained on Thursday amid risk-on sentiment as investors returned to bid for assets, fuelling a 2-point rally in the Republic of the Philippines' newly issued U.S. dollar bonds.

"The Asian bonds are pretty firm today on the back of the strong overnight markets in the U.S.," said a Singapore-based trader. "We are tracking their gains although Asia is not quite performing as strongly as they did."

The Philippines priced a US$2bn 25-year bond at par last night on a cracking book of US$8bn, illustrative of a market that had been starved of supply for nearly two weeks.

The bonds opened as high as 103.75 this morning before retreating to 102.50. By the afternoon, they had settled around 102.00/102.125.

Asian IG cash bonds were about 2bp-5bp tighter across the sectors, with good demand seen for Bharti Telecom and Hutchison paper.

Oil and gas credits were still lagging in reaction to ongoing downgrades by the rating agencies. However, the sector could see spreads grind tighter as traders reckon that the wave of downgrades is close to complete.

On specific names, Hsin Chong's bonds continued to be under pressure from rumours of a potential withdrawal of bank lines. The 2019s were seen at 82.789, below yesterday's 87.050.

Asian credit spreads tightened 4bp this morning before the gains were pared slightly in the afternoon. The iTraxx Asia IG index was 3bp tighter at 158bp/160bp.

(kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com)