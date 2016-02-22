HONG KONG, Feb 22 (IFR) - Asian markets began the week on a
bullish note, as traders drew some encouragement from recent
stability in regional stock markets.
Shanghai shares were up 2.4% with those in Shenzhen not far
behind at 2.0%. The Hang Seng gained 0.9%.
Brent Crude also advanced 1.67% to US$33.70.
Stocks appeared to welcome news of the departure of Xiao
Gang, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
Xiao was known for introducing the widely criticised
circuit-breaker mechanism meant to limit stock-market losses.
Liu Shiyu, a former central banker and chairman of the
Agricultural Bank of China was named as Xiao's replacement.
Credit markets were more subdued, but stable, with
investment-grade and high-yield names only moderately tighter.
The iTraxx Asia IG index was 1bp tighter.
"Last week was pretty strong and we saw a bit of
consolidation," said an IG bonds trader, based in Singapore.
"Today spreads didn't move much tighter, but sentiment feels
pretty good and maybe even the primary market is picking up. We
really do need some new supply."
Recent issues were also somewhat flat on the day. Yields on
the Philippines 2041s tightened 1bp, while those on Kexim's
green bonds widened 1bp.
Hsin Chong Construction's January 2019s, which fell as low
as 83.050 last week on rumours that a pair of relationship banks
had removed its credit lines, soared to a bid price of 89.030.
spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com