REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
HONG KONG, Feb 25 (IFR) - Asia credits widened today as equities across the region retreated, with a slump of over 6% in China stocks leading the way south. The was a sell-off in Agile Property's US dollar bonds following a profit warning.
"A slide of over 6% in the China stocks dented the overall sentiment," said a Hong Kong-based credit trader, "There was also some pressure from profit-taking after recent rally in the credit market."
China stocks fell more than 6% amid concerns over liquidity squeeze and economic growth, dragging down the regional equity market. The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 6.4% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index ended 1.58% lower.
Agile Property's 8.25% 2018 fell to 85.78 from 87.55 after the company issued a warning last night that its profit attributable to shareholders as of the end of 2015 is likely to decline about 70% on a year-on-year basis.
The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index was around 0.9bp wider. Bank of China's 1.875% 2019s were bid at 99.728 and its 2.375% 2021s were bid at 99.565.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)