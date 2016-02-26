HONG KONG, Feb 26 (IFR) - Gains in crude oil and an
all-around positive Asian backdrop drove bonds of China's oil
majors tighter in the secondary credit markets.
The bonds of Cnooc, Sinopec and CNPC were around 5bp tighter
after reports of stronger US gasoline demand supported the
commodity.
Rebounds of 1% each in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock
indices helped relieve concerns about a fall of over 6%
yesterday, driving a 2bp narrowing of PRC investment-grade
spreads.
New issues, such as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's
US$2.5bn 2026s, were spotted below the T+200bp area, after being
bid as high as T+207bp in New York yesterday, said a Hong
Kong-based trader. Those notes priced at T+215bp on February 23.
NTPC's US$500m 4.25% 2026s were 1bp tighter, moving in line
with a stabilisation in Indian secondary credits on speculation
that Middle Eastern oil money was returning to buy bonds.
frances.yoon@thomsonreuters.com