SINGAPORE, Feb 29 (IFR) - Strong US growth data released last Friday raised concerns about a possible second Fed rate hike, but Asian credits were mainly flat today, with the Japan iTraxx coming in 3bp to 97bp/99bp.

Within a flat Asian iTraxx index, there were some big moves, including a 6bp widening in the cost of 5-year credit for Industrial Bank of Korea and CapitaLand.

The Philippines' new 2041s were seen at Treasuries plus 96bp, having priced at 103bp over, while Indonesia's 2025s were at 250bp over Treasuries, around 1bp tighter today.

Noble Group's 2020s were bid slightly stronger at 54, a full 7 points higher than the level in the middle of last week, even though S&P on Friday evening downgraded the commodities trader to BB- from BB+. Noble in still an investment-grade credit to Fitch, which rates it BBB- (stable).

Rolta's 2019s bumped along at 30 bid, down 13 points in 10 days. Soft results from some Chinese developers failed to translate into selling in their bonds, which were mostly unchanged. Evergrande's 2020s were quoted at 105/106 to yield around 8.8%. LAST FEB 22 TOTAL ISSUER AMOUNT COUPON MATURI YIELD SPREAD NIC BOOK S ASIA EU US Cheung US$1.2 5.875 Perp 5.875 N/A N/A N/A NTPC US$500 4.25 26-Feb 4.316 255 5 US$1.1 68% 31% 1% Danga US$750 3.035 1-Mar- 3.035 178 0 US$850 89% 11% Temase EUR600 0.5 1-Mar- 0.613 MS+48 10 N/A 21% 78% 1% Temase EUR500 1.5 1-Mar- 1.508 MS+80 10 N/A 1% 99% Bank o US$900 3mL+10 1-Mar- 3mL+10 3mL+10 0 US$4.6 93% 7% Bank o US$600 1.875 1-Mar- 1.964 107.5 0 82% 18% Bank o US$500 2.375 1-Mar- 2.411 120 0 93% 7% BNZ In US$500 2.75 2-Mar- 2.675 155 15 US$900 MUFG US$400 3mL+18 1-Mar- 3mL+18 3mL+18 40 US$11. MUFG US$2.5 3.85 1-Mar- 3.867 215 50 MUFG US$2.1 2.95 1-Mar- 2.995 180 40 Kexim US$350 3mL+10 17-Mar 3mL+10 3mL+10 N/A N/A (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Dharsan Singh)