HONG KONG, March 3 (IFR) - Asian credit markets took a breather from an aggressive spread tightening that began Monday.

The bonds of Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu were mostly unchanged after grinding in as much as 20bp across the curve since the beginning of the week.

Investment-grade names were 1bp-2bp tighter, while Chinese property high-yield paper was spotted up around a quarter point.

Asian investment-grade CDS was unchanged at 150bp/152bp. The index has settled back to January levels, retreating from the 178bp bid seen in mid-February.

Sentiment remained positive, said a Singapore-based trader, after US private sector jobs surprised on the upside and commodity prices rose. Banks and asset managers were seen returning to the secondary markets amid a stabilising backdrop, he pointed out.

The trader said demand was still targeting low-beta names, with BBB- property names less bid on concerns that deteriorating fundamentals could push them into high-yield category.

SMFG's new US$1.75bn 5-year and US$1.5bn 10-year notes were spotted at around 10bp and 5bp tighter respectively in secondary trading. The notes priced at T+160bp and T+195bp respectively.

Bonds of Indonesian government-owned Pertamina were also trending higher. The 6.45% 2044s were up more than half a point at 90.95.

Asian stock markets were mostly trading in positive territory except for the Hang Seng, which was 0.3% lower this afternoon. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)