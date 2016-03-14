SINGAPORE, March 14 (IFR) - Asian credits rallied strongly after positive trading sessions in Europe and the U.S. on Friday.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index was 10bp tighter early this morning, before giving back some gains to stand at 130.25bp/132.25bp, around 6bp tighter on the day. The Australian and Japanese iTraxx indices were 7bp and 8bp tighter.

Still, some feel that the strength is exaggerated by a shortage of primary G3 supply and a fairly dry pipeline.

"Everyone is long, but not by choice," said a fixed income sales manager. "There are a lot of technical longs, but not many conviction longs."

The Philippines' 2041s were a third of a point lower, at 103.375 bid, to yield 3.5%. Indonesia's 2026s were an eighth higher at 103.9 bid, yielding 4.26%, while its 2046 bonds were a quarter of a point higher, yielding 5.47%.

Vietnam's 2020 bonds also rose a quarter of a point to 110.9 bid and were seen yielding 3.7%.

NTPC's 2026 bonds were seen at Treasuries plus 241bp, in from a spread of 255bp at pricing. Kexim's new 2021s looked 1.5bp wider at a spread of 89bp, while Khazanah's recent 2021 sukuk was flat to original pricing of Treasuries plus 178bp.

In high yield, Beijing Properties' 2018s gained half a point to 102.1/103.4, and Shimao Property's 2022s rose a quarter of a point to 107.4/107.9.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)