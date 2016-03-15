HONG KONG, March 15 (IFR) - Asian markets experienced a mixed session on Tuesday after the previous day's strong gains.

Investment-grade bonds were generally bid 1bp-2bp wider across the spectrum. Traders said it felt like a day of profit-taking ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meetings scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The iTraxx Asia investment grade ex-Japan was 3bp wider after tightening by as much as 10bp on Monday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan was up 0.6%. Shanghai was up 0.2% but Shenzhen was down 0.9%.

The Nikkei was down 0.7% following a pessimistic statement from the Bank of Japan over exports and inflation.

Brent crude was quoted 2.1% lower at US$38.73 per barrel.

It was also somewhat of a mixed day for new credit issues. Spreads on ICICI's 10-year bonds widened nearly 10bp to U.S. Treasuries plus 219bp shortly after hitting secondary markets, but recovered to US Treasuries plus 215bp by the afternoon.

The Philippines' 2041 bonds were steadier after losing nearly a third of a point yesterday with yields 1bp tighter.

UOB's new Tier 2 bonds were 2bp tighter, and have tightened almost 10bp since entering the secondary market last week according to Tradeweb. (spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com)