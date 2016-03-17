SINGAPORE, March 17 (IFR) - Asian credit markets gained on Thursday following indications that the U.S. Federal Reserve will defer raising interest rates and is likely to increase them two rather than four times this year.

Credit spreads were around 2bp-10bp tighter, resulting in a 4bp narrowing in the iTraxx Asia IG index to 131bp/133bp.

In cash bonds, recently issued high-grade paper gained. Axiata 2026 sukuk pushed in to 220bp over US Treasuries, 20bp tighter from reoffer spread. ICICI 2026s were quoted at 207bp, slightly inside reoffer spread of 210bp.

"There will always be underweight guys who will have to buy, but I'm not sure if the risk-on mode will last," said one investment grade trader. "We will have to wait and see when London markets are in full session."

High-yield bonds also rallied a quarter to half a point with strong bids for high-beta names, especially in Indian and Indonesian credits.

Bhakti Investama's 5.875% bond due 2018 jumped 4 points higher on rumours that the company was looking to arrange funding to refinance its debt. The bond was quoted earlier at 61.50/63.50.

(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)