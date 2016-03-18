HONG KONG, March 18 (IFR) - The rally in Asian credit continued on Friday, with new issues capturing a bulk of the frenzied buying from yield-hungry investors.

Investors chasing higher-yielding debt from established issuers drove Shinhan's new T2 2026s 10bp tighter to 195bp, while ICICI's US$700m 2026s, which sold off to as much as 219bp in aftermarket early this week, tightened as much as 8bp to a 211bp bid.

Spreads on Axiata's US$500m 4.357% 2026s narrowed nearly 25bp since pricing at 240bp over Treasuries on Tuesday.

The euphoria even reached battered corners of the region's high-yield market.

Kaisa's bonds rallied over 2 points across the curve, according to a Hong Kong-based trader, on optimism that a sweetened debt-restructuring proposal unveiled yesterday will finally be implemented.

On the CDS front, the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan reached its tightest level year to date at 129bp/132bp.

Malaysian 5-year CDS, which was battered in the rout early this year, continued its tightening streak, narrowing a significant 8bp today.

Easing concerns regarding Malaysian credits also brought investors back to Khazanah Nasional's US$750m 3.035% 2021s, which priced at 178bp over Treasuries. After widening 15bp the day after pricing, those bonds are now trading at a 170bp bid.

The Philippines, China, Indonesia and South Korea CDS tightened 6bp each.

ICICI Bank's CDS tightened 5bp, while Hutchison Whampoa, Exim China and KDB also saw their default protection costs narrow 6bp.

(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)