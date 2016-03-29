SINGAPORE, March 29 (IFR) - Asian credit has been largely range-bound since last Wednesday, with sovereign paper holding up well.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was 1bp tighter at 151bp/153bp. The Japan index narrowed 1bp, while the Australian equivalent was unchanged.

Among the Asian index constituents, the cost of 5-year protection for Hutchison Whampoa tightened 5bp.

"Everything is data dependent," said a credit trader. "There are Fed speakers and a lot of new data coming up, so no one is talking new positions. They are buying back shorts and covering their positions."

Fed chair Janet Yellen will speak tonight, and US employment data will be released later this week, giving clues as to the likelihood of another rate hike.

Mongolia's 2018 bonds were bid at 9.8%, and its 2022s at a yield of 10.0% and a low cash price of 76.6, making the 11% area yield on offer for its new 5-year issue seem generous.

Vietnam's 2020s were up half a point at 111 bid. The Philippines' 2041s and Indonesia's 2046 notes were flat at G spreads of 98bp and 270bp, respectively.

UOB's new 10-year Tier 2 paper was seen at Treasuries plus 213bp, where it priced, while Shinhan Bank's T2 note due 2026 had tightened 5bp since being issued and was quoted at Treasuries plus 200bp.

