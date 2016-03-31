SINGAPORE, March 31 (IFR) - Asian credits rallied as
sentiment remained positive and supportive following dovish Fed
comments that suggest chances are fading of a June rate hike in
the US.
Credit spreads tightened with the iTraxx Asia IG index
narrowing 1.5bp to 143bp/145bp mid-afternoon, while the Japan
index tightened a sharper 4bp to 84bp/86bp.
Asian sovereign CDS were performing well as China's 5-year
CDS tightened 2bp and Thailand's CDS moved in 3bp.
Among new issues, Mongolia's freshly minted bonds rode the
risk-on sentiment to go half a point higher to 100.25/100.75,
surprising traders with its sound performance, despite deep debt
problems in the country. The 2021s were priced at par two days
ago.
The positive sentiment also pulled up the high-yield credit
segment a third of a point. Chinese property bonds were all in
demand with the curve a quarter to a third of a point firmer.
This included Country Garden's yield curve, which was about
a quarter of a point higher, and Longfor, which saw its yield
curve half a point firmer.
Shimao's yield curve was also up, despite concerns over its
weaker credit profile and higher debt.
CoGard 2019s were indicated at 106.3/106.8, while Shimao
2022s were at 109.25/109.65.
Among high-grade bonds that were priced recently, TMB Bank's
new notes due 2021 made a sharp gain to 100.8 from reoffer at
par. Indonesia's Islamic bonds due 2021 and 2026 were hovering
just above par at 100.125/100.375 and 100.00/100.25,
respectively.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)