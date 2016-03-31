SINGAPORE, March 31 (IFR) - Asian credits rallied as sentiment remained positive and supportive following dovish Fed comments that suggest chances are fading of a June rate hike in the US.

Credit spreads tightened with the iTraxx Asia IG index narrowing 1.5bp to 143bp/145bp mid-afternoon, while the Japan index tightened a sharper 4bp to 84bp/86bp.

Asian sovereign CDS were performing well as China's 5-year CDS tightened 2bp and Thailand's CDS moved in 3bp.

Among new issues, Mongolia's freshly minted bonds rode the risk-on sentiment to go half a point higher to 100.25/100.75, surprising traders with its sound performance, despite deep debt problems in the country. The 2021s were priced at par two days ago.

The positive sentiment also pulled up the high-yield credit segment a third of a point. Chinese property bonds were all in demand with the curve a quarter to a third of a point firmer.

This included Country Garden's yield curve, which was about a quarter of a point higher, and Longfor, which saw its yield curve half a point firmer.

Shimao's yield curve was also up, despite concerns over its weaker credit profile and higher debt.

CoGard 2019s were indicated at 106.3/106.8, while Shimao 2022s were at 109.25/109.65.

Among high-grade bonds that were priced recently, TMB Bank's new notes due 2021 made a sharp gain to 100.8 from reoffer at par. Indonesia's Islamic bonds due 2021 and 2026 were hovering just above par at 100.125/100.375 and 100.00/100.25, respectively. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)