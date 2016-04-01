HONG KONG, April 1 (IFR) - Chinese investment-grade credits shrugged off Standard & Poor's downgrade in the country's outlook, while the rest of the secondary market remained steady ahead of tonight's US jobs data.

The China complex tightened 1bp-2bp, reacting more to a surprise increase in factory output in March, the first time in nine months. Asian investors continued to bid for paper, with quite a few searching for short-dated notes, said a trader.

However, the long end of the Cnooc and Sinopec curve was unchanged to 1bp wider.

S&P cut the PRC's outlook to negative from stable yesterday, citing slower-than-expected progress in government reforms. It kept the government rating at AA-.

New issues, such as Mongolia's US$500m 2021s, held on to secondary-market gains ahead of American non-farm payrolls data to be announced early in the US today.

Payrolls probably rose 205,000 last month, according to a Reuters poll of economists, while US unemployment is expected to stay at 4.9%.

Mongolia's new issue, which was the only Asian G3 deal to price in primary this week, was spotted at 100.3/100.65 this afternoon.

The Philippines' 3.7% 2041s jumped half a point to 106.125/106.375, following a tightening in US Treasuries overnight.

Despite steady jobs growth, Fed chair Janet Yellen said earlier this week that slowing growth and lower oil prices posed risks on the US economy.

The Fed announced a slower pace of rate increases last month.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)