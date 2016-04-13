HONG KONG, April 13 (IFR) - Asia credits rallied on Wednesday on a lift to momentum from stronger-than-expected China trade data and a recovery in oil prices.

Regional stocks rose on positive signs that the Chinese economy is stabilising as the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.4% to 3,066.64 points.

China exports in March grew 11.5% from a year earlier, customs data released today in the first expansion in nine months.

"Credit spreads in the investment-grade sector were 5bp tighter across board," said a Hong-Kong based trader.

"The momentum in the credit market was strong even before the release of China trade data, supported by overnight rally in the western stock markets and rising oil prices."

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index tightened 2bp to 140bp/142bp. Malaysian oil company Petronas' 5.25% 2019 US dollar notes were quoted at 110.5/110.7.

Chinese property developer Evergrande's 8.750% 2018 US dollar bonds rose to 98.30 off a low of 97.75 yesterday after S&P lowered its long-term issue rating for the company's senior unsecured notes to CCC+ from B on Monday.

ina.zhou@thomsonreuters.com