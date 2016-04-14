SINGAPORE, April 14 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were firm on Thursday with investors chasing risk on bets that China's economy grew at a stronger pace than forecast in the first quarter of this year.

Equities rallied in China and Hong Kong after investors were pleasantly surprised with China's export data for March, which yesterday showed growth for the first time in nine months.

Asian credit spreads tightened sharply with the iTraxx Asia investment-grade index narrowing 4bp to 137bp/139bp.

"The market tone is very healthy," said one trader.

Despite the positive tone, Sunshine Life saw its shorter-dated bonds widen a marginal 1bp-2bp from reoffer spreads of 165bp over US Treasuries for the three-year paper and 197.5bp for the 5-year notes.

The longer-dated tranche of 10 years fared far better, tightening some 10bp from reoffer spread of 282.5bp, thanks to a smaller issue size.

"The short-dated paper won't be weak for long as I see prices balancing out for the better with the pipeline of Chinese issues building up," said the trader.

Among new potential Chinese issuers are BOC Aviation and Yunnan Energy, which recently announced roadshows for US dollar trades.

Other recently priced deals were faring well with TMB Bank's 2021s rallying to 101.174 from reoffer price at par and Olam's 2021s at 100.875/101.875%.

Evergrande's outstanding yield curve has rebounded with its 8.75% 2018s rising to 99.75/100.24 after falling to 97.75 on Tuesday following a S&P downgrade to CCC+.

(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)