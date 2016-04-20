HONG KONG, April 20 (IFR) - Asian credit markets weakened on Wednesday as sentiment took a hit from concerns over risks related to the China onshore market. A retreat in the regional equity markets also weighed on sentiment.

"More and more investors were reading into credit risk stories in the onshore bond market," said a Hong Kong-based investment-grade credit trader.

"It is not like offshore investors are so worried to a point that they have had to cut positions in certain bonds, but that the overall sentiment has turned sour."

In the first two weeks of April, about Rmb33.2bn of onshore bond offerings were cancelled amid fears of credit defaults, according to a report from China International Capital Corp.

China stocks performed their worst today in eight weeks as the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 2.3% to 2,972.57.

Another high-yield credit trader also attributed the sell-off pressure on credits to profit taking.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index was 1bp wider at 139bp/141bp.

Traders noted the Export-Import Bank of China's freshly launched multi-tranche bonds were bid 2bp-5 bp wider, while Yunnan Provincial Energy Investment Group's 2019 notes tightened 1bp-2bp.

Chexim printed EUR650m three-year bonds at mid-swaps plus 55bp. The US$1.25bn five-year tranche came at Treasuries plus 85bp and three US$1bn 10-year piece was priced at Treasuries plus 120bp.

Yunnan Energy priced three-year bonds at Treasuries plus 215bp, yielding 3.065%.

