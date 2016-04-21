SINGAPORE, April 21 (IFR) - Asian markets were rallying with equities hitting a 5.5-year high and credit spreads tightening 1bp-2bp as sentiment turned positive on a rebound in oil prices.

The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares (outside Japan) rose 0.8% just after noon to its highest level since early November, Reuters reported. The Nikkei closed 2.7% higher, while the Hang Seng was up 1.8%.

The risk-on sentiment gave a boost to new issues, being timed perfectly to price yesterday and catch the tailwind from firmer overnight US markets and a slightly better outlook on oil prices.

"The market tone is good and we see slightly better yields, and a rush of buyers across the markets," said a high-grade bond trader. "There are decent two-way flows."

BOC Aviation, which last night sold 10-year bonds into the 144A/Reg S market at 215bp over US Treasuries, saw its 2026s narrow nearly 8bp to 208bp/206bp.

Another strong performer was Malaysia, which sold a resounding US$1.5bn dual-tranche Islamic bond, surprising investors and analysts alike on the utter lack of impact from the 1MDB noise.

The 2026s, which priced yesterday at 136bp, tightened to 129bp/126bp, while the 2046s rallied to 136bp/132bp against reoffer spread of 145bp.

The lack of concern over the 1MDB effect on the sovereign led to a tightening of 5bp-7bp in its 5-year CDS. The CDS was last quoted at 150bp/155bp.

The third bond that priced last night from Chexim performed less strongly, but still put in a steady performance. The US dollar-denominated 2021s and 2026s were quoted at 88bp/85bp and 119bp/117bp, respectively.

(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)