HONG KONG, April 26 (IFR) - Asian credit was more stable on
Tuesday, despite confirmation of a missed payment from
Malaysia's troubled sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.
In a statement, 1MDB said it had defaulted on a US$1.75bn
bond, triggering a cross default on a total of M$7.4bn
(US$1.89bn) ringgit-denominated bonds.
Malaysian CDS was quoted 5bp wider.
However the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade was quoted
only about 1bp-2bp wider.
Traders said they had seen a reasonable amount of buying of
investment-grade and high-yield bonds and that the market had
recovered well from yesterday's sell-off.
"Overall I've seen a good amount of buying," said a
Singapore-based investment-grade-bonds trader. "Spreads are
marginally softer, but it feels much better than Monday."
Traders said they would be paying close attention to the
FOMC meetings scheduled for today and tomorrow.
While there was no expectation of a change in interest
rates, they said they would be looking for language related to
the economic outlook and future rate rises.
Bonds issued on Friday by JD.com stayed under heavy
pressure. The 2026 notes of China's largest direct sales online
retailer were being bid at Treasuries plus 260bp in afternoon
trading, 40bp wide of where they priced at launch on Friday at
220bp.
The generally softer market tone from Monday did appear to
have some impact on Sinopec's new bonds, which priced last
night.
The Chinese state-owned oil giant booked orders of US$4.66bn
for a US$3bn multi-tranche offering, much smaller compared to a
year ago when it issued a US$6.4bn multi-trancher for which
orders hit US$15bn.
However the bonds were holding up well in secondary markets,
with the three and five-year 3bp-5bp tighter but the 10-year
2bp-3bp wider.
Sinopec's deal was the largest international bond out of
China year to date.
