HONG KONG, April 27 (IFR) - Asian credits edged up today with oil names outperforming on rallying prices.

Brent crude oil futures rose around half a dollar on Wednesday and hit new 2016 high of US$46.55 on the back of strong investor sentiment and a weak dollar.

"We saw some real money accounts came in today to bid for oil and gas names with those names 2bp-3bp tighter," said a Hong Kong-based investment grade trader.

High yield was pretty quiet today, said another trader, "the market may be a bit cautious ahead of the FOMC meeting and there was barely any trading in the sector today."

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade was 0.25bp tighter at 139/141.

New offerings were mixed in the secondary market with Sinopec's 2.125% 2019s tighter at T+166bp/168bp while JD.com's 3.875% 2026s were wider at T+263bp/T+260bp.

China City Construction Holding Group's Rmb2.5bn (US$385m) Dim Sum 2017 bonds fell to 93/94 as uncertainties over whether the issuer will honour "change of control put" have not been settled.

"Some smart money sold the notes at 95-96 as the issuer has not confirmed the put yet. Even if it is confirmed, there are still chances the issuer may not honour the option," said the high yield trader.

The company announced late on Monday a change in shareholder structure that has turned it into a privately owned company from a state-owned one.

The newly launched Fantasia's three-year Dim Sum notes were quoted at 99.5/100.25, according to traders. The notes were priced at par to yield 9.5%.