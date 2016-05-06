HONG KONG, May 6 (IFR) - Asia credit markets struck a cautious tone ahead of key U.S. jobs data due out later in the U.S. morning session.

Cash bonds were 1bp-2bp wider after languishing Asian equity markets this week weighed on risk appetite in secondary credits.

Risk appetite had waned on long-dated bonds, said a Singapore-based trader, after a rally in 10-year US Treasury yields deterred yield-hungry investors.

"The NFPs (nonfarm payrolls) will be important because it'll determine whether Asian investors, who like 10 years, will return," he said. "They've been less interested of late."

Sinopec's latest 3.5% 2026s were 2bp wider at 177bp, according to Tradeweb. Although Huawei's 10-year notes held steady, JD.com's 3.875% 2026s also lost attention in the recent weakness, ending the week a fifth of a point lower from a May 4 high.

However, the Philippines recovered some ground on the long end. The sovereign's 3.7% 2041s rose three quarters of a point to 106.375, according to Tradeweb, continuing to recover from a three-point loss that began on April 20.

Wary investors had sold the sovereign ahead of the country's presidential election on Monday.

Nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 202,000 last month in US Labour Department data, after rising by 215,000 in March, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)