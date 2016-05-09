SINGAPORE, May 9 (IFR) - The Philippine election has been the day's big event, but, in the absence of new information, investors have been hesitant to trade.

Philippine credits moved sharply towards the end of last week on expectations that Davao strongman Duterte was on course to win.

"Investors are on the sidelines, just waiting for some sort of news out of the Philippines," said an investment-grade trader. "Nothing is really moving until then."

The Philippines' sovereign US dollar 2021s were 3bp tighter today at a Z spread of 78bp - 20bp wider than their closing price on Thursday.

Philippine 5-year CDS was flat at 113bp/118bp, as the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index widened 1bp to 14bp/148bp.

1MDB's US$1.75bn 5.99% 2022 bonds were also in focus since a coupon payment of them is due on Wednesday. Those bonds were bid at 5.5% today, flat versus yesterday.

Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Corp had previously agreed to service the interest payments on the bonds, which it guaranteed, but it failed to pay last month on the privately placed 5.75% 2022s, claiming that 1MDB had breached their arrangement. That caused the 5.99% 2022s to spike to 6.5% on April 19.

If IPIC fails to make the coupon payment due on Wednesday, it would ultimately end up making the payment under the guarantee, assuming 1MDB does not pay the coupon itself.

Zhongrong International Holdings's 2018s were flat at 97.5/98.5 after S&P downgraded the issuer to BB- from BB. The bid yield is 7.3%, having risen steadily from 5.8% on April 21.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)