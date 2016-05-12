SINGAPORE, May 12 (IFR) - Asian credits were firmer today, despite mixed equity markets in the region.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.4%, but the Hang Seng Index was down 0.8%, while Chinese stocks were struggling to stay above water.

Asian credit spreads were flat due to a lack of cues, with the iTraxx Asia IG index unchanged at 143bp/145bp.

Among investment grade cash bonds, technology credits were 2bp tighter, while oil-related credits were 1bp narrower after yesterday's sharp rise in oil prices.

GS Caltex's notes received a boost today on an upgrade from Moody's to Baa2 from Baa3. Its April 2017s were quoted at 103.4 or a spread of around 131bp over US Treasuries.

New issues were outperformers in today's markets. CICCHK's new 2019s priced at 192.5bp over US Treasuries on a US$4.5bn book. The notes rallied on a strong bid in the secondary markets to tighten as much as 20bp.

State Grid's 2021s and 2026s were also firmer, despite the tight pricings at spreads of 95bp and 125bp, respectively. The shorter-dated notes drew more bid, tightening around 7bp, while the 10-year notes narrowed 2bp.

(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)