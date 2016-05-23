SINGAPORE, May 23 (IFR) - A burst of primary activity and
expected large issues from the likes of Indonesia and Huarong
Asset Management caused some movement in secondary markets, but
the focus for traders was on pricing in the likelihood of a June
rate rise - exactly the reason why issuers are rushing to market
in the coming weeks.
Still, traders ignored many of the new issues. "The new
issuers are not necessarily high quality, so they are not
driving trading," said one trader.
"No one is selling off, no one is buying, we are just
waiting to see the direction when the US opens."
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index was flat at
145.5bp/147.0bp, but within the index the cost of 5-year
protection for Woori Bank, Kookmin Bank and Korea Development
Bank fell by 4bp-6bp.
Kexim's recent 2019s and 2026s were bid at 67bp and 79bp
over Treasuries, having tightened 9.5bp and 3.5bp, respectively,
since issue. Geely's new 5-year has tightened 4bp to Treasuries
plus 136bp on the bid side.
Indonesia's US dollar 2026 tightened 5bp to Treasuries plus
215bp after it announced roadshows for a euro-denominated trade.
Its euro 2021s were bid at 254bp over Bunds, 4bp wider today.
In high yield, Mongolia's 2018s gained a point to 95.9,
yielding 6.8%.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)