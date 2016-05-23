SINGAPORE, May 23 (IFR) - A burst of primary activity and expected large issues from the likes of Indonesia and Huarong Asset Management caused some movement in secondary markets, but the focus for traders was on pricing in the likelihood of a June rate rise - exactly the reason why issuers are rushing to market in the coming weeks.

Still, traders ignored many of the new issues. "The new issuers are not necessarily high quality, so they are not driving trading," said one trader.

"No one is selling off, no one is buying, we are just waiting to see the direction when the US opens."

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index was flat at 145.5bp/147.0bp, but within the index the cost of 5-year protection for Woori Bank, Kookmin Bank and Korea Development Bank fell by 4bp-6bp.

Kexim's recent 2019s and 2026s were bid at 67bp and 79bp over Treasuries, having tightened 9.5bp and 3.5bp, respectively, since issue. Geely's new 5-year has tightened 4bp to Treasuries plus 136bp on the bid side.

Indonesia's US dollar 2026 tightened 5bp to Treasuries plus 215bp after it announced roadshows for a euro-denominated trade. Its euro 2021s were bid at 254bp over Bunds, 4bp wider today.

In high yield, Mongolia's 2018s gained a point to 95.9, yielding 6.8%.

