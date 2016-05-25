SINGAPORE, May 25 (IFR) - Asian financial markets rallied as
healthy US home sales data and receding fears of a Brexit
boosted risk-on sentiments.
US new home sales in April hit a record high of 619,000,
data released yesterday shows.
Asian stocks gained ground, with the Nikkei index rising
1.57% and the Hang Seng Index shooting up 2.58%.
Asian credit spreads tightened with the iTraxx Asia
investment-grade index at 142bp/143bp, almost 2bp inside
yesterday's close.
In the IG segment, cash bonds were about 2bp-3bp tighter
across the board. New issues were doing fairly well.
China Three Gorges saw its bonds pull in about 7bp with the
2021s heard at 84b/82bp over US Treasuries, after pricing at
reoffer of 90bp. The 2026s were at 125bp/123bp against reoffer
of 130bp.
CCB's newly printed shorter-dated bonds of three years
outperformed the five-year notes. The 2019s, priced at 155bp
over 3-year US Treasuries, narrowed to 147bp in afternoon trade.
The 2021s were quoted at 169bp/166bp against reoffer of 168bp.
Bonds from high-yield issuer 361 Degrees also fared well.
Its 2021s, priced at reoffer of 99.055, rallied to
100.50/100.70.
