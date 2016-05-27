HONG KONG, May 27 (IFR) - Credit markets took a breather after Asian G3 bond sales wrapped up the busiest week since mid-April.

Traders said demand was slowing after Asian issuers sold over US$10.27bn as of Friday, and expected markets to pause next week as secondaries had begun to show signs of indigestion.

New issues, such as Midea Group's US$700m 2019s traded several basis points inside final pricing at Treasuries plus 135bp.

Recent Chinese bank deals, such as China Development Bank, CCB Financial Leasing and ICBCFL, were also little changed from reoffer.

The weak spot came from Alibaba's 4.5% 2034s, which dropped a point to 101.693, according to Tradeweb. The weak performance was said to be dampening demand for the overall China tech sector, said a Singapore-based trader.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan index was 2bp wider on the week at 140b/142bp.

Indonesia's 5.95% 2046s was more than half a point higher at 112.40, according to Tradeweb.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)