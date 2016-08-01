HONG KONG, Aug 1 (IFR) - Asian credit markets began the week
in fairly constructive fashion with the iTraxx Asia
investment-grade index tightening 1bp-2bp to 116.83/117.83.
Korean CDS was 3bp narrower and Philippine CDS was 2bp
tighter, but Singaporean CDS was 4bp wider as the city state
deals with the fallout from Swiber Holdings, which last Thursday
filed for liquidation, but today surprised markets again, having
withdrawn the wind-up application.
The Singapore oil-and-gas company also said today that it
would be unable to pay the coupon due tomorrow on its S$150 6.5%
2018 bonds. The notes were last being bid at 9.156, according to
Thomson Reuters.
IG credit traders said the Swiber news was not affecting
their market, and that overall it still felt like market
fundamentals were strong.
In high yield, Adani Transmission, which last week drew a
huge response for its 10-year bonds of US$500m, saw the notes
being bid mostly unchanged at Treasuries plus 240bp. The bonds
were launched on Thursday at 260bp over Treasuries.
Kookmin Bank, another recent issuer, saw its 2019s tighten
almost 3bp to Treasuries plus 80.8bp.
Syndicate bankers are anticipating a decent week for new
deals as issuers look to print before the markets slow down for
the August summer holidays.
Hong Kong's markets could be closed tomorrow morning with
the arrival of Typhoon Nida, which is expected to approach the
city this evening.
spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com