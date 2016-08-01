HONG KONG, Aug 1 (IFR) - Asian credit markets began the week in fairly constructive fashion with the iTraxx Asia investment-grade index tightening 1bp-2bp to 116.83/117.83.

Korean CDS was 3bp narrower and Philippine CDS was 2bp tighter, but Singaporean CDS was 4bp wider as the city state deals with the fallout from Swiber Holdings, which last Thursday filed for liquidation, but today surprised markets again, having withdrawn the wind-up application.

The Singapore oil-and-gas company also said today that it would be unable to pay the coupon due tomorrow on its S$150 6.5% 2018 bonds. The notes were last being bid at 9.156, according to Thomson Reuters.

IG credit traders said the Swiber news was not affecting their market, and that overall it still felt like market fundamentals were strong.

In high yield, Adani Transmission, which last week drew a huge response for its 10-year bonds of US$500m, saw the notes being bid mostly unchanged at Treasuries plus 240bp. The bonds were launched on Thursday at 260bp over Treasuries.

Kookmin Bank, another recent issuer, saw its 2019s tighten almost 3bp to Treasuries plus 80.8bp.

Syndicate bankers are anticipating a decent week for new deals as issuers look to print before the markets slow down for the August summer holidays.

Hong Kong's markets could be closed tomorrow morning with the arrival of Typhoon Nida, which is expected to approach the city this evening.

