SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (IFR) - Asian trading was interrupted this morning by Typhoon Nida, with most banks and trading houses in Hong Kong staying away until the storm weakened around lunchtime.

CDS was quoted wider, with the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index rising 1bp to 118bp/120bp. The Japan and Australia iTraxx indices were each 2bp wider.

Even in less liquid market conditions, the mood still felt supportive, with the Asian high-yield rally continuing as new unrated issues from CSI Property and Hong Kong Airlines raised a combined US$500m without prior marketing.

In high yield, Sri Lanka's 2022s and 2026s are up 3.5 and 4.5 points, respectively, from reoffer, and 361 Degrees' five-year non-call three paper has gained seven points since it was sold in late May.

Olam International's perpetual non-call five notes are up a quarter of a point since pricing last month.

Such supportive conditions are likely to tempt Chinese issuers, in particular, to add to the supply.

"Regulatory conditions are shifting constantly, and some issuers are finding it hard to bring money offshore, so now they are considering offshore funding," said a DCM banker.

There was one outlier: Noble Group's 2020s dropped half a point to 83.5 today, after it said it had no explanation for a sudden plunge in its share price, which was down 15% by 4pm.

In other recent issues, ONGC Videsh's 2026s were 2bp wider today at Treasuries plus 213bp, while its 2022s were 1bp tighter at 173bp over. Those levels were 7bp and 2bp tighter, respectively, than pricing last month.

China Railway XunJie's new 10-year was 1bp wider at Treasuries plus 164bp, but that was still inside original pricing of 170bp.

Shenzhen Expressway's 2021s were flat today, but have rallied to Treasuries plus 162bp, since pricing at 200bp just three weeks ago.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)