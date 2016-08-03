HONG KONG, Aug 3 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were weaker on
Wednesday as Chinese oil majors took a hit on falling crude
prices.
"Chinese major oil names, such as CNOOC, took a hit today as
the WTI Crude Oil Index fell below US$40 per barrel, " said a
Hong Kong-based investment-grade trader, "Investors are worried
that their profitability has been very adversely impacted."
The trader noted that CNOOC's 2025 US dollar notes had
widened about 6bp on the latest two trading days.
Another trader pointed out that overall trading volume was
low and more flows were seen coming back in the afternoon.
"Earlier in the morning, most investors sold credits after
spreads widened a lot in US and European credits overnight, but
people started to buy cash bonds in the afternoon," said the
trader.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index rose 3bp to 122bp/123bp.
Adani Transmission's new 2026s were bid at 100.00.
The primary market, however, was quite active with a few
offerings being marketed after Typhoon Nida interrupted the
Asian market yesterday.
