SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (IFR) - A batch of high-yield bonds, which priced yesterday, dominated secondary markets today as they held steady against a firm market tone.

The outperformers were the newly minted 2019s from Road King, a B1/BB- rated Chinese property company.

The issue drew orders of some US$6.5bn yesterday and, with a final issue size of only US$450m, there was plenty of unallocated demand. The bonds rallied 1.5 points from a reoffer price at par.

The chase for yields also lifted Lippo Karawaci's reopening of its 2022 line to 104.00-104.50 after being priced at 103.75 yesterday.

Samvardhana Motherson did a tight tap of its 2021s at 101.875, which investors did not seem to like. A trader said the bonds were not traded actively and were indicated at around reoffer levels.

The benign market tone did not lend much support to Noble's 2020s, which were slightly down to a cash price of around 78.00-79.00, against yesterday's 79.25, due mainly to chatter over its debt.

A report from MUFG said the commodity company was seeking to ease leverage covenants on its bank loans.

With all the action taking place in the high-yield segment, the high-grade segment was quieter.

ICBC Singapore 2019s tightened about 4bp to 123bp over 2-year US Treasuries, while some profit-taking in Indian names left Exim India's 2026s at 192bp-190bp, wider than the reoffer of 187.5bp. (kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com)