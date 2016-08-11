US STOCKS-Wall St flat after S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
HONG KONG, Aug 11 (IFR) - Asian markets were subdued on Thursday, as a weak overnight session in the US, worries over commodities and Singapore's cutting its economic growth outlook weighed on sentiment.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was 1bp-2bp wider, ending a recent trend of strong tightening.
"It's a little bit wider today," said a Singapore-based IG bonds trader. "It feels like the rally is tiring out, but you would expect that this time of year."
Long-dated sovereign bonds were also slightly softer. Philippines 2041s were about 1bp wider as were Indonesian 2045s.
Equities were also somewhat mixed with the Hang Seng up 0.3% and Shanghai down 0.5%. Brent Crude was also spotted 0.66% softer at US$43.76.
There were, however, a few bright spots in credit, particularly in high yield, which benefited from a continued strong bid from global investors.
Greenko's new US$500m 7-year non-call 3 Green bonds jumped 1.5 points after hitting secondary markets, while JD.com's notes continued their recovery after a surprisingly strong earnings report.
Yields on the Chinese retailer's 2021 and 2026 bonds were both spotted 10bp tighter.
spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON, May 16 European shares ended little changed on Tuesday as disappointing earnings updates weighed on banks and pharma stocks, but a well-received outlook from Vodafone helped Britain's FTSE 100 touch a record high.