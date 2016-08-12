HONG KONG, Aug 12 (IFR) - Westpac's entire U.S. dollar credit curve narrowed 2bp-3bp after its successful US$5bn five-part senior unsecured offering attracted a total order book of US$12bn overnight, forcing investors crowded out of the primary round to focus on secondary markets.

The US$500m three-year and US$500m five-year floating-rate notes, which priced at three-month Libor plus 56bp and 85bp, respectively, were the outperformers of the day, according to a Singapore-based trader.

Standard Chartered's US$2bn perp non-call 5.5-year Additional Tier 1 bonds were bid 65 cents higher after pricing at par.

"Retail is going crazy over it," said another trader in Singapore. "The yield is about 1.5% higher than HSBC and I'm not sure if that's adequate, but it's very popular today."

StanChart secured the biggest book for a European bank AT1 so far this year. Investors placed orders of US$17bn on the issue, which priced at 7.5%.

Asian emerging-market sovereigns have also benefited from the global search for yield, with traders saying some outstanding issues from the Philippines and Indonesia were trading at record-high cash prices.

The overall ex-Japan complex grinding up to 3bp tighter on the day.

"We're running out quickly, we need supply," said a Singapore-based trader. "We're expecting more issuance from LGFVs and banks, but that's not the area that people want. They want to see issuance from mainstream corporations." (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)