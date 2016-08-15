HONG KONG, Aug 15 (IFR) - India's new US dollar bonds continued to grind tighter in secondary trade, despite being priced at competitive spreads.

Adani Transmission's US$500m 4.0% 2026s have now shaved off over 40bp since being priced at T+260bp late last month, marking one of the best outperformances recently in the Indian investment-grade segment. The bonds were spotted at 218bp/212bp, according to Tradeweb.

ONGC Videsh's US600m 2026s have also tightened 20bp inside the T+220bp mark where they priced in July.

India's recent high-yield prints from Greenko and Glenmark were also trading about a point higher.

The positive secondary performances bode well for Novelis, which plans to raise as much as US$1.1bn from offshore bonds, according to two sources.

Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, which, in turn, is part of Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group.

Singapore-listed Krisenergy's bonds, which have suffered in the weak commodity cycle, were under pressure after the oil services company warned that debt covenants might be breached.

Krisenergy said it was looking at several options to raise funding - such as equity or equity-linked funds, divest, farm-out assets or refinance its capital structure - as it grapples with a slowing industry, which has hurt its latest financial results.

Its S$130m 6.25% 2017s dropped from 7 points last week and were last spotted at 79.501/83.501, according to Thomson Reuters data. The S$200m 5.75% 2018s, which have dropped 10 points since mid-July, were quoted at 69.535/73.535.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)