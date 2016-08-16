HONG KONG, Aug 16 (IFR) - Asian credits were slightly tighter on Tuesday although some investors were seen to be taking profits after recent rallies.

"The majority of our clients were still putting cash in, but we started to see some profit-taking pressure appearing in some names after the recent strong rally," said a Hong Kong-based investment grade trader.

He noted that issues such as China Minmetals' 2026s and JD.com's 2026s traded down in the two days.

"Yet, no fundamental shift occurred in the credit market as buying interests still far outnumbered selling," he said.

Profit-taking also hit some high-yield bonds with another trader pointing out that selling was concentrated in short-dated notes.

Studio City's 2016s fell to 101.5 from 102.27, while China Aircraft Leasing's new 2021s were around 50 cents tighter. The unrated issuer booked US$1.2bn for a US$300m 5-year bond which priced at 4.9% yesterday.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was 0.45bp tighter at 113/114. China Minmetals' 2026s fell to 104.84 from a high of 105.6 in mid-July.

