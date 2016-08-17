SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (IFR) - Asian credits were stable despite a pullback in equities from a one-year high following hawkish vibes from the US Federal Reserve.

Credit spreads were flat as MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3%, leaving market participants to wait for clearer signs from London. The iTraxx Asia IG index was unmoved much of the day at 114bp/115bp.

Despite US hawkishness, the tone in the high-yield sector remained positive.

"The overriding theme - firm technicals, continuing fund inflows, lack of supplies - is still supporting the market," said one high-yield trader.

"There is a general bid for assets despite not so great corporate earnings being reported. Expectations of those earnings were already low, in any case."

China Aircraft Leasing's newly priced 2021s were about half a point higher from a reoffer price at par.

Greenko's 2023s benefited from a chase for Indian credits at a quote of 100.25/100.75, although this was slightly off the highs due to some profit-taking. The dips were quickly taken up by retail bids.

The Noble curve was hit yesterday by Moody's two-notch downgrade to B2 despite Fitch's move to leave its BB+ rating at stable. Noble's 2020s continued to slip to 77.5 after dropping two points to around 78 yesterday.

(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)