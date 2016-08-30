HONG KONG, Aug 30 (IFR) - Asia credits were firmer on Tuesday with investors shifting focus towards long-end bonds.

"We saw strong demand for long-end bonds today from real-money investors and onshore Chinese bidders," said a Hong Kong-based investment grade trader.

He noted that spreads were tighter on 10-year notes of major Chinese oil companies, asset managers, as well as Tier 2 bonds from Chinese banks.

"There has been a change in behaviour among Chinese investors. They used to favour short-end credits but have shifted focus towards longer-end credits," the trader said.

"They now see the impact will be mainly on short-end credits if the US Fed does raise rate in the near term."

The demand is expected to be sustained and will support more supply from investment-grade and high-yield issuers, analysts said.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was 0.26 basis points tighter at 112bp/114bp. Chinalco's 4% 2021s were bid at 100.50.

