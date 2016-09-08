HONG KONG, Sept 8 (IFR) - Asian bond markets remained busy with a raft of new issues hitting the market and investors continuing to bid credits tighter.

The iTraxx Asia investment grade ex-Japan was 3bp-4bp tighter, while 14 new bond transactions were being marketed.

Korean CDS was as much as 5bp tighter. The strong day followed a relatively weak overnight session in the US.

Bankers attributed the frenetic pace in the primary market to issuers wanting to take advantage of a good window, particularly ahead of possible future interest rate increases.

The European Central Bank is holding a policy meeting today. No rate changes are expected, but traders said they would be watching closely for any optimistic economic language.

Also influencing the market were strong Chinese trade data which exceeded analyst expectations. While August exports fell 2.8% compared to a year ago, the fall was less than forecast.

In addition, imports surprisingly rose 1.5%, growing for the first time in almost two years.

Recent bond issues continued to benefit from the upbeat tone. NongHyup's US$500m 5-year notes priced inside its curve and tightened another 3bp-4bp in secondary markets.

High-yield issuer HNA Group's US dollar 2019 bonds saw yields tighten another 3bp. The bonds have tightened over 50bp since launch in mid-August.

(Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Editing by Vincent Baby)