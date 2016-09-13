HONG KONG, Sept 13 (IFR) - Asian credit market pared some of yesterday's losses following dovish Fed remarks last night, but most investors remained cautious.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainar said on Monday she wanted to see a stronger trend in US consumer spending and evidence of accelerating inflation before the central bank raised rates, easing market concerns about an imminent interest rate increase.

"Credits partially recovered losses with some real money accounts buying into names that were hit hard yesterday," said a Hong Kong-based investment grade trader.

However, most investors were still on the sidelines as the market lacked a clear direction, he said.

The sell-off on Monday has not prevented China's Industrial Bank from coming out with a US dollar bond offering.

"This is Industrial Bank's debut US dollar bond and investors still have a lot of cash to deploy, so the sell-off did not appear to affect the offering," said a credit analyst based in Singapore.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan Investment Grade was 1.5bp tighter. The IG trader noted that spreads on benchmark names were 2bp-3bp tighter today.

Huarong's new US dollar PNC5 were a half-point tighter and China Everbright Bank's new 2019s were quoted at 122/119.

(Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Vincent Baby)