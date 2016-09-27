HONG KONG, Sept 27 (IFR) - Asian credit markets recovered some ground on Tuesday, following a tough session on Monday that saw many new issues falter in secondary.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index was spotted almost 1bp tighter in the afternoon, despite being as much as 2bp-3bp wider at the start of the session.

Equity markets also recovered, with the Hang Seng up 1.1% a day after falling 1.6%, which was the largest drop in two weeks.

Bond traders said the market was grappling with concerns ranging from Deutsche Bank's troubles to the US elections, and suffering from saturation following a huge amount of primary supply.

"The market is moving around a lot, but the tone was slightly better today," said a Singapore-based investment grade bond trader. "Right now we're getting a ton of new supply, so you are seeing some new issues trade below reoffer."

A number of recent issues sold off upon hitting secondary markets.

Singtel and Shui On both saw their transactions slightly lower in the afternoon, while both tranches of ICBC Financial Leasing's new bonds began the session lower but were closer to par later in the day.

Other recent trades saw their prices return closer to par. China Cinda Asset Management's Additional Tier 1, which struggled badly on Monday and lost as much as 1.5 points, recovered about a quarter of a point, according to Tradeweb.

Also in the recent bank capital space, State Bank of India's AT1 lost about a fifth of a point, while yields on South Korean Woori Bank's AT1 widened 1bp.

Syndicate bankers are expecting the primary market to remain busy through Friday as issuers are seeking to get transactions done before China's National Day holidays next week.

(Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Editing by Vincent Baby)