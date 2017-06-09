HONG KONG, June 9 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on
Friday, even though the outcome of the UK election suggests the
country face a hung parliament, which may throw it into a fresh
political turmoil.
"The (Asian) credits market was immune to British election
news so far, despite volatility in pound and gilt yields because
Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party lost its
majority in the election," said a Hong Kong-based trader.
"The market is very quiet, partly due to weekend."
Rick Mattila, international head of research at MUFG, said
some risk aversion in developed markets might even prove to be a
positive for Asian credit, "given its current status as a
relative safe haven".
Investment-grade credits were flat with the iTraxx Asia IG
index almost unchanged at 85.3/86.3.
New perpetual notes from financial services company AMTD
Group and insurer FWD, which priced overnight, both fell around
0.5 points from their reoffer levels.
AMTD priced the US$200m 7.625% senior perpetual non-call
three securities at par, while FWD priced the US$500m
subordinated perpetual fixed-for-life zero-coupon non-call five
securities at a cash price of 72.189 to yield 6.625%.
Far East Horizon's 4.35% perpetual notes fell around 0.25
points to 100.75/100.85 today, after gaining as much as 1 point
yesterday.
In the high-yield area, MIE Holdings' bonds surged around 5
points to a cash price of 60 after it announced plans to buy
oil-and-gas exploration and production assets in Canada.
Pakuwon's 5.00% 2024s were steady at bidding at 99.545 even
after Fitch revised the Indonesian property developer's BB-
rating outlook to positive from stable last night.
Fitch expects the group's investment property portfolio to
keep improving, while its development property risk remains
manageable.
Chinese property developer Fantasia's 364-day 5.50% bonds
were flat at 100.2, yielding around 5.3%.
(Reporting by Carol Chan; editing by Dharsan Singh)