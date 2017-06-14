HONG KONG, June 14 (IFR) - Asian credit markets remained
stable on Wednesday with investors waiting cautiously for the
result of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
China's sovereign CDS tightened as much as 5bp to 63bp today
after the Ministry of Finance yesterday announced a plan to
issue sovereign US dollar bonds in the offshore market in the
second half to raise Rmb2bn-equivalent (US$294m).
"The rally in China CDS was a bit surprising, but we felt it
was technically driven," said a Hong Kong-based credit trader.
He noted that Chinese tech names were in demand, with
10-year benchmark tech names 1bp tighter. Alibaba's 2017s were
bid at 99.91 in cash price, off a low of 99.883 yesterday.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was
marginally tighter at 81bp/82.50bp.
Shui On Land's 6.40% US$600m senior unsecured perpetual
non-call five securities, which priced at par on Monday, gained
one point today.
Korea East-West Power's new 2022s also traded above water at
99.197 in cash price after being reoffered at 99.152.
(Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Vincent Baby)