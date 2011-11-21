HONG KONG, Nov 21 (IFR) - - Asian credit markets were wider on Monday as US lawmakers failed to agree on ways to rein in national deficit increasing worries about the debt burden of the world's largest economy which last week crossed USD15trn.

Worries about banks' funding difficulties in Europe are also weighing on sentiment, but real money accounts are hoarding cash to take advantage of opportunities that any market dislocations may throw up in the last six weeks of the year.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index was quoted at 213bp/218bp compared with Friday's 213bp. Newly sold bonds from Korea Development bank are quoted at 320bp/310bp over US Treasuries, about 5bp wider.

Recent fundflow data shows new subscriptions are continuing to flow into riskier assets although the momentum has moderated. Hard currency bond funds showed inflows of USD190m in the week to November 16, still positive after the previous week's USD314m.

"I am keeping some powder dry for the next 6 weeks as there could be some selling in an illiquid market which will throw up some opportunities," said Rajeev De Mello, head of Asian fixed income at Schroders, who manages USD6.7bn in debt.

"Asian credits are in a sweet spot, because of the low rates environment and the economy, we are performing better than other regions and asset classes. The volatility in spreads is being offset by the rally in US Treasuries, so we are comfortable with duration."

The Indian sector was the underperformer in the investment grade segment as the recent constant stream of downbeat headlines made investors cautious.

In Asia's No. 3 economy, industrial output fell to a two-year low, inflation remains near double digit despite 13 interest rate hikes since March 2010 and the rupee is near a 32-month low.

Analysts have been quick to cut their view on India - Macquarie downgraded its India's growth forecast for the year to March 2013 to 6.9% from 5.9% while Moody's downgraded its outlook for Indian banks to negative from stable.

ICICI Bank bonds due 2020 are 10bp wider at 445bp/425bp while the Bank of India bonds due 2021 are also 10bp-15bp wider at 460bp/435bp.

"Over the last couple of weeks newsflow has been quite negative. Banking sector results, the Kingfisher saga are not really helping," said a Hong Kong based trader with a European bank, referring to asset quality concerns at Indian lenders and the shortage of cash at India's third-biggest airline.

Dim sum bonds continue to trade actively with the youngest segment of Asian global bond markets seeing increased diversity in terms of borrowers and instrument type.

Recently sold subordinated bonds from ICBC and Lafarge weakened following sharp gains as investors cashed in on ouperformers.

" A lot of the funds in the CNH market are seeing significant inflows unlike in the dollar market where some funds are still seeing some outflows," said a Hong Kong based trader with an Asian bank."Real money accounts are eyeing new deals from Baosteel and Orix."

ICBC bonds due 2021 callable in 2016 fell to 102.50/102.75 from recent highs of 103.50. Investors are also cashing on Lafarge bonds due 2014 after the bonds rose to 102 from par.

Baosteel Group has finalized the line-up of arrangers for its debut offshore renminbi-denominated bond issue, appointing Deutsche Bank and HSBC as joint global coordinators for the Reg S Dim Sum deal. It will be the first from an onshore-incorporated Chinese company outside the banking sector.

ORIX, one of Japan's largest integrated financial services companies, has received a rating of A- from S&P for a proposed issue.

The dollar-denominated high yield space was off by 1-1.5 points with Chinese property names outperforming the sector on expectations Beijing may be turning less hawkish in its monetary policy.

Country Garden bonds due 2018 are trading at 86 cents on the dollar and Longfor Properties 2016s are at 93.5, only marginally lower.

